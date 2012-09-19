DUBAI, Sept 19 Technical indicators for major Gulf stock markets are diverging, suggesting relative performance patterns among the markets are changing with Saudi Arabia risking a period of underperformance, technical analysts say.

The main Saudi Arabian equities index has rallied 8 percent from its trough in late June to 7,057 points, but since Aug. 25, it has traded sideways in a range of just 160 points.

Chartists say the loss of momentum is a negative signal for the short term at least and believe a pull-back in the next few weeks is increasingly likely.

The Saudi index "is approaching the minor support of 7,000 - any dip below this level means another dive toward 6,800 points," said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo's Beltone Financial. He expects the market at best to trade flat for the next two or three weeks.

Analysts see major resistance for the index at 7,244 points, the 50 percent retracement of the drop from this year's peak hit in April, when weakening global equities started to undermine the Saudi market. Any break above 7,244 would be seen as bullish by many investors.

A fundamental drag on the market in the short term could come from the earnings outlook for petrochemical companies, which are due to announce third-quarter results in the next few weeks. Although the domestic Saudi economy is strong, including banks, weak petrochemicals may dominate the market because they are heavily weighted in the index.

Tariq Alalaiwat, equity analyst at NCB Capital in Jeddah, said the petrochemical sector was expected to post a quarterly profit decline of 30 percent year-on-year as maintenance shutdowns of plants and pressure on selling prices, because of the weak global economy, hit producers' bottom lines.

"Year-on-year numbers are expected to be awful across the board," he said. "You're still facing weak sentiment in Europe and Asia, with impact on demand."

QATAR

In markets less dependent on petrochemicals, however, the technical picture looks better. Qatar's index reached a four-month peak on Monday, and is up 6.5 percent from a 10-month low hit in late June.

Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust Securities in Dubai, noted that the Qatari index, which ended Wednesday at 8,605 points, had in the last several days broken above the 61.8 percent retracement of the drop from its peak in April.

"The uptrend remains in place with the index now heading for the next resistance zone, from around 8,697 to 8,715," he said.

The Qatari government's infrastructure spending plans are providing support for the economy regardless of fluctuations in international energy and product prices, analysts say.

Meanwhile, technical indicators for Dubai's market have also strengthened. The index closed at a 20-week high on Wednesday of 1,616 points, having broken this week above its August peak. In the last few days, daily trading turnover has hit levels not seen for five months, another bullish sign.

"The index is showing bullish strength and it is trading within an uptrend channel," said Amjad Bakir, an independent technical analyst. "Any close above 1,620 and the index will have a chance to reach 1,674-1,704 in the next few sessions."

Stocks supporting Dubai's move higher include top local real estate developer Emaar Properties, which is benefitting from signs that the emirate's property market is gradually turning up, partly because of an influx of foreign buyers of apartments and villas.

On Sunday Emaar, developer of the world's tallest tower in Dubai, said it planned to build a new hotel in the city's high-end downtown area - its first major hotel project since the emirate's property crisis erupted in 2009.

Shares in Emaar climbed 2 percent to 3.63 dirhams on Wednesday, reaching their highest level since December 2010 - though they remain far below levels of more than 25 dirhams hit in 2005, when the property market was booming.

"The stock broke above a resistance level at 3.62 dirhams and should continue towards 3.85-4.10 dirhams in the medium term. If there is profit-taking, it will retrace back towards 3.51-3.55 dirhams," Bakir said. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)