* Market has rallied since mid-August
* Turnover up dramatically in recent days
* Investors speculate about KIA, other govt-linked funds
* But no confirmation that the speculation is correct
* Hard to see light at end of political tunnel
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 26 The long-drawn-out political
deadlock between Kuwait's cabinet and parliament has hurt the
stock market, but fund managers and analysts believe
government-linked funds may have stepped in to support shares,
and blue chips are reaping the benefit.
The market's index slumped to an eight-year low in
mid-August, underperforming most other stock markets in the
Gulf, largely because of the political situation.
Opposition legislators are boycotting parliament and accuse
the government of trying to gerrymander voting districts for the
next election, which could be held by the end of this year. In
the meantime, much economic policy-making and many investment
plans have been frozen.
But in the last several weeks the index has partially
recovered and it now stands at a three-month high, 5 percent
above its trough. It is 2.3 percent higher than its level at the
end of last year.
Many in the market suspect government-linked funds are
buying stocks. Speculation centres on the Kuwait Investment
Authority (KIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund in which
much of its oil wealth is parked, and on other funds in which
the government owns stakes.
The apparent intervention suggests there may be little
further risk in Kuwaiti stocks even if the political situation
remains grim. But it also implies any further rally of the
market could fizzle out if authorities decide they have bought
enough shares.
"Most of the talk in the market is that KIA has started the
buying spree through its portfolios located with investment
companies in Kuwait," said Fouad Abdulrahman Alhadlaq, deputy
general manager at Al Dar Asset Management.
ASSETS
The government has not publicly announced any intervention
in the market, and KIA officials were not available to comment
on the fund's activities. The KIA's orders are generally placed
confidentially among the brokers which serve it.
But intervention would fit in with past policy patterns in
Kuwait. During the global credit crisis of 2008, the Kuwaiti
government asked the KIA to set up a long-term fund to invest in
the local bourse. The government also offered to buy up assets
from investment firms hit by the crisis.
The KIA would almost certainly have enough cash to conduct
fresh intervention. Although the size of its overseas and
domestic assets is secret, it is believed by analysts to exceed
$300 billion. High oil prices are allowing the government to run
a big budget surplus, ensuring additional inflows into the KIA.
Intervention might serve at least three purposes. It would
limit stock market losses suffered by Kuwaiti investment firms,
some of which are still recovering from the 2008 crisis. It
would let the government avoid being blamed for a politically
embarrassing market slide that could hurt tens of thousands of
individual investors who will vote in the next elections.
And if Kuwaiti stocks rebound in the long term after
political tensions eventually ease, the government could end up
making a profit on its purchases.
"The KIA supports the market when it is oversold and
valuations are attractive," said Jasem al-Zeraei, head of
institutional sales at NBK Capital.
The extent to which the stock market's tone has improved can
be seen in trading turnover, which surged to 425 million shares
on Wednesday, more than double the average of 186 million over
the past 50 days.
Alhadlaq At Al Dar Asset Management said the KIA was
believed to be buying shares of blue chip companies in which it
already held stakes.
KIA owns a roughly 24.6 percent stake in telecommunications
operator Zain, and similarly sized stakes in Kuwait
Finance House and National Mobile Telecom (Wataniya)
.
However, analysts noted there was room for disappointment
among investors if the speculation about government intervention
turned out to be misplaced.
And with opposition legislators demanding fundamental
political reforms that would involve giving parliament more
power in relation to the cabinet, it is not clear that the next
elections will stabilise politics.
"Sentiment remains weary. Fundamentally, nothing has changed
and we're learning to live with these circumstances," NBK's
Zeraei said.