* Petrochem earnings weak, banks disappointing
* But SABIC beat analysts' forecasts
* Bank provisions may not be repeated in Q4
* Telecoms earnings set to grow strongly
* Initial technical signs of market rebound
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Oct 17 Saudi Arabia's stock market has
started to recover after pricing in weak earnings from
petrochemical producers and banks, and since many of these
shares remain recommended by analysts, they may drive the market
higher in coming sessions.
The past month has been a poor one for Saudi stock
investors, with the main index losing about 7 percent.
Disappointing third-quarter bank earnings were one blow. Al
Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed bank,
reported on Sunday that quarterly net profit fell 3.5 percent
from a year earlier to 1.87 billion riyals ($498 million).
That was below 2.11 billion riyals predicted by a Reuters
analyst poll. Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank
and Banque Saudi Fransi, the kingdom's third, fourth
and fifth largest lenders, also missed expectations.
Petrochemical firms, heavily weighted in the index, suffered
weak earnings. Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the
world's biggest petrochemicals group by market value, posted a
23 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
But analysts said the gloom was not complete in either
sector. SABIC, hit by soft prices for its products because of
the struggling global economy, managed to beat analysts'
forecasts slightly.
And the banks, which said higher expenses weighed on their
profits, appear to have been hit primarily by loan-loss
provisions. One banking industry source said Saudi regulators
had encouraged banks to take sizeable provisions as a precaution
with the year-end approaching.
Since the Saudi economy remains strong, with growth running
at around 4 or 5 percent, some of these provisions may prove
unnecessary and the fourth quarter is unlikely to be as
expensive, analysts said.
"Banks were a negative surprise - they have been trying to
take provisions to offset the risk as growth in loan volumes
increases," said Asim Bukhtiar, head of research at Riyad
Capital.
"If you take away the provisions, the numbers are strong. Q4
for banks is expected to be better, especially since their stock
prices have hit lows."
Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at
Dubai-based Gulfmena Investments, said: "Both petrochemicals and
banks don't justify the move on the index - the sell-off was a
little bit excessive.
"Banks are still a good, neutral weight to hold and
petrochemicals may have bottomed out. For gutsy investors, this
is a good time to come in."
Arabi said he favoured shares in Saudi Arabian Fertilizers
within the petrochemical sector. "There is steady
growth in ammonia prices and it is a good dividend yield play."
Riyad Capital's Bukhtiar said small and mid-sized banks were
good buys, such as Bank Albilad, Bank Aljazira
and Alinma Bank.
TELECOMS
Telecommunications are also attractive, several analysts
said. They are a direct play on the strength of the local
economy, and are expected to benefit from increasing consumer
demand for data services.
Mobily and Saudi Telecom Co are both due
to report third-quarter earnings in coming days. Mobily is
expected to post an 18 percent increase in net profit, while
analysts forecast a 55 percent jump in STC's earnings.
The main stock index, which rose 0.9 percent to 6,811 points
on Wednesday, is already showing some preliminary technical
signs of a recovery. In the last three days it has bounced from
near strong chart support around 6,600 points, where it bottomed
three times in June and July this year.
Next week it is likely to trade sideways around 6,700-6,800
points, according to Hesham Tuffaha, head of asset management at
Bakheet Investment Group. "We're about five sessions away from
Eid holidays, and investors tend to take a back seat before a
long vacation."
After the holidays, he expects the market to rally, led by
large-capital stocks. "The momentum of global equities will be
up, and a U.S. unemployment rate below 8 percent is also a
positive lead for the market."