* Stocks not rising on infrastructure spending hopes
* Investors waiting for actual contract awards
* Major projects may only be awarded in 2013 or 2014
* Even then, foreign firms likely to get much of the pie
* Market expected to stay flat at least through end-2012
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 7 For a country looking forward to a
massive building boom, Qatar has a remarkably sluggish stock
market.
The tiny state of 1.8 million people is embarking on an
infrastructure spree as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup
soccer tournament. Its planned spending includes $11 billion on
a new international airport, $5.5 billion on a deepwater
seaport, and $36 billion on rail projects.
But stock prices do not seem to reflect expectations of this
government largesse. The main equities index is down
about 2 percent so far this year, after a feeble 1 percent rise
last year.
That contrasts with a 19 percent rise this year for Dubai's
stock index, while Saudi Arabia is up 7
percent.
One reason is that Qatar, supported by its natural gas
wealth, recovered more quickly than some other Gulf markets from
the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
By early 2011, the Qatari index had regained about half of
its crisis-induced losses from its 2008 peak, leaving less room
for a quick rebound to continue.
By contrast the Dubai stock index, which is heavily exposed
to the emirate's volatile real estate market, is still only at
about a quarter of its 2008 peak, so there is plenty of room for
it to recover as property prices rebound.
But that comparison only tells part of the story. Investors
are not willing to price Qatar's stocks very expensively; its
index is trading at about 10.3 times analysts' estimates of
corporate earnings this year, above around 8.5 times for Dubai
but below Saudi Arabia's 11.7 times.
One problem, analysts say, is that investors are waiting for
infrastructure projects actually to be awarded before buying
stocks, rather than buying in response to the government's
announcements of mere plans.
"Everybody is waiting for the award of the big-ticket new
construction projects," said Yassir Mckee, head of brokerage at
Doha's Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.
"But many projects are still in the preparation and study
stage, thus I'm not sure if we will see any new big projects
awarded before the end of the year 2012."
CONTRACTS
Qatar announced many of its infrastructure plans in 2010 and
2011, but the award of contracts has been slower than some
businessmen and investors expected - perhaps reflecting caution
in the government as well as bureaucratic delays.
In general, only relatively minor projects have been awarded
so far. One of the biggest was a 4.5 billion riyal ($1.2
billion) contract signed in March this year for an affiliate of
Qatar's United Development Co to dredge a 20 kilometre
(13 mile) approach channel for the port.
Now analysts are expecting big contracts to be awarded only
in 2013 or 2014.
"The tenders and awards in Qatar during 2013 and 2014 are
anticipated to reach $30 billion, which will help transform not
just Doha but the whole of Qatar," Mckee said.
Another issue is the extent to which Qatari companies will
actually benefit from the projects. Although the government is
expected to encourage them to take part in projects, local
companies will often lack the size or all of the necessary
expertise to participate, meaning foreign firms will inevitably
take a large slice of the pie.
This will benefit the Qatari economy, where the foreign
firms will spend money and hire workers, but it will not
necessarily boost the bottom lines of listed Qatari companies.
"I don't think infrastructure project announcements are
going to help our market much - they're just too large for Qatar
banks," said the head of investments at a local bank.
"Even if you merged all the banks into one mega bank, it
wouldn't have the capabilities to fund and finance the announced
projects."
One of the very few stocks to rise sharply on speculation
about infrastructure contract awards this year has been
Industries Qatar, which hit a four-year high this week
as foreign investors bought shares.
The petrochemicals and metals company posted a 23.7-percent
jump in third-quarter net profit last month, beating analysts'
forecasts. The stock is up 14 percent so far this
year.
Among other stocks that could benefit from infrastructure
building, "Qatar Navigation has room to go a bit higher due to
its potential for growth. National Leasing as well, as Qatar
moves towards construction projects," Mckee said.
Qatar Navigation shares are down 12 percent
year-to-date, but National Leasing is up 12 percent.
"Qatar Electricity and Water is one of the most
secure long-term buys, but you have to be patient and need
liquidity to get in," said Mckee.
He predicted the market's main index would trade between
8,600 and 8,700 points at the end of this year, up only
marginally from its current level around 8,570.