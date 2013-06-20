* Escalation of Syrian civil war worries Gulf Arab states
* Saudi stocks suffer biggest one-day fall in two years
* But good economic backdrop expected to prevent any
downtrend
* Kuwait faces political uncertainty before surprise
elections
* But market sees good chance of another cooperative
parliament
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 20 Gulf Arab stock markets have been
knocked back in recent days by a resurgence of political risk,
both international and domestic, but economies in the region
look strong enough to prevent the markets from suffering any
lasting damage.
The escalation of Syria's civil war - with Iran-backed
Hezbollah fighters from Lebanon intervening to aid President
Bashar al-Assad, and the United States deciding last week to arm
Syrian rebels - has worried Arab governments in the
Gulf.
Meanwhile, Kuwait faces renewed political uncertainty after
its constitutional court unexpectedly dissolved parliament on
Sunday and called for fresh elections.
But economies are growing rapidly enough and oil prices are
sufficiently high to prevent politics from derailing the
markets' uptrends, unless political tensions increase further by
a large margin, fund managers said.
"When the sell-off happened on the back of geopolitical
moves and after a correction on foreign markets, we were
confident the Saudi market would rebound," said Faysal Badran,
chief investment officer at NCB Capital in Saudi Arabia.
"Political risk is difficult to price in, but Saudi is a
very stable country and we don't see things changing
internally."
REGIONAL TENSIONS
Saudi Arabia's main stock index plunged 4.3 percent
last Saturday - its biggest one-day drop in over two years -
after King Abdullah cut short his summer vacation in Morocco to
fly home on Friday. The Saudi state news agency said he returned
because of "repercussions of the events that the region is
currently witnessing".
Other Gulf stock markets fell by smaller margins. Some
investors fear Gulf Arab governments could become further
embroiled in an indirect struggle with Iran over the result of
the Syrian war, raising tensions throughout the region.
"The morphing of the Syrian conflict into an international
proxy war raises regional geopolitical contagion risks and
accentuates the sectarian divide" in the Middle East, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said in an economic report.
However, since Saturday the Saudi market has recovered most
of its losses, and there are reasons to think the plunge was not
the start of any downtrend.
Tensions with Iran do not appear to have neared the point
where they could prompt Tehran to try to block oil shipments
through the Gulf, the lifeblood of the region's economies. And
as the region has discovered in the past, political tensions can
to some extent actually benefit Gulf economies if they cause
global oil prices, and therefore export earnings, to rise.
Also, many fund managers see room for the Saudi stock market
, up 10.7 percent this year, to rise further on the back
of solid corporate earnings growth. The kingdom's economy is
expected to grow 4.1 percent in 2013, according to a Reuters
poll of analysts in April.
While prospects for export-oriented petrochemical shares are
murky because of an uncertain global economic outlook, stocks
dependent on Saudi consumer demand - such as retailers and
health firms - are still attracting strong investor interest.
"The rally will continue till year-end though it might take
a break in the summer," when trading volumes traditionally fall
because of holidays, said Hesham Tuffaha, a Riyadh-based fund
manager. "There is a catalyst in terms of corporate results,
especially in local-consumption sectors."
Iran's election last week of a new president seen as a
moderate, Hassan Rohani, could conceivably help Gulf markets
later this year if it produces a partial thawing of Tehran's
relations with the West.
KUWAIT ELECTIONS
Kuwait's stock market faces a different political challenge:
a court ruling that is expected to produce parliamentary
elections in the next two months.
The court threw out opposition challenges to a new voting
system introduced by the emir, but it also found a technical
flaw in the process leading up to last December's elections,
requiring a new vote to be held.
Kuwait's economy has been hindered for years by bitter
feuding between parliament and the cabinet, which has delayed
infrastructure plans and economic reforms. The last elections
produced a parliament that was relatively cooperative, helping
to cause a stock market rally; at the very least, Kuwait is now
in for a period of political uncertainty before the next polls.
"Some short-term delay in public investment and economic
reform may result from Sunday's ruling by the Kuwaiti
constitutional court and the consequent dissolution of the
government-friendly parliament," credit rating agency Fitch
Ratings said in a report.
Kuwait's stock market, which is up 36.1 percent
since the end of 2012, fell in the weeks before the court
ruling.
However, it has stabilised since the ruling, and many fund
managers do not expect a downtrend even if political noise
increases before the elections.
For one thing, the court's decision to uphold the emir's new
voting system may well mean the next elections produce another
cooperative parliament, especially if, as seems likely,
opposition figures again boycott the vote in protest.
"The constitutional court's approval of the one-person,
one-vote system means opposition representation will probably be
smaller than in early 2012, and the upcoming parliament will
therefore probably remain relatively government-friendly," Fitch
said.
Also, government-linked funds were seen intervening to
support the market in the run-up to the court decision, and they
may do so again if political tensions rise. The government's
National Portfolio Fund was set up during a 2008 market crash to
help stabilise stocks.
"If anything, the ruling might induce the government to play
a bigger role in the market - it's not in anyone's advantage to
let go of the year-to-date gains," said Fouad Darwish, head of
brokerage services at Global Investment House in Kuwait. "The
government is aware of this."