* Qatar charts bullish after breaking resistance
* Qatar National Bank posts highest close this year
* Dividend expectations help to sustain rally
* Aldar Properties rise is good sign for UAE markets
* But Gulf still vulnerable to global trouble
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Nov 9 Qatar's stock market could break
above its recent trading range as soon as next week if global
markets, still vulnerable to the euro zone debt crisis, do not
fall sharply, analysts say.
The Qatar market , reopening on Wednesday after long
Eid holidays, climbed 0.9 percent to 8,705 points. In the week
before the holidays, it had risen above its September peak of
8,520 points, viewed as an important barrier by many investors.
Traders said strong economic growth in Qatar, high oil
prices and robust performances by the country's banks were
fuelling interest in the market, which could increase if the
euro zone began to make headway in resolving its crisis.
"The 8,520 level had been holding the index down for the
past six months but now the 8,850 level is in sight, and there
is potential to even go beyond that target," said Sleiman
Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital. The 8,850
point area is where the index peaked in April this year.
"We expect further upside in Qatar over the next one to two
weeks, in the absence of an extraordinary event," Aboulhosn
added.
Industries Qatar , Masraf Al Rayan ,
Nakilat and Qatar National Bank have been
bought in recent trading days. These companies posted strong
quarterly earnings over the last few weeks.
Qatar National Bank surged 1.6 percent on Wednesday to
finish at 148 riyals, its highest closing price this year. Late
last month it broke above a symmetrical triangle formed by its
highs and lows since May -- a bullish technical signal which
targets the 160 riyal area.
"Outperformers like the banking sector are the main reason
why Qatar is more resilient to international markets' downside,"
said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena
Investments.
"Banking stocks are correlated to government activities and
spending locally."
Samer al-Jaouni, general manager of Middle East Financial
Brokerage, said: "You could do well buying Qatar even though
prices are higher than other markets...It's justified because
we're expecting growth and higher dividends."
FRAGILE
Any rally in Qatar could be cut short, however, by a
worsening of the euro zone crisis and signs that global economic
growth is deteriorating further.
Gulf markets are "still strong in terms of earnings and
growth expectations towards the end of 2011 and the beginning of
2012, which is something that will play in our favour going
forward after Q3 (profit) numbers," Shurrab said.
But he added, "The pure driver is sentiment in overseas and
international markets. It's not local sentiment, it's not local
consumption and it's not numbers coming out that are moving the
market. People are looking at global growth, and will it be
affected going forward or not."
United Arab Emirates markets were the only other Gulf
bourses to resume trading on Wednesday; others will reopen next
week. The Dubai index rose 0.4 percent but trading
volumes generally stayed low, showing sentiment remains fragile.
One positive sign on Wednesday was the performance of Abu
Dhabi developer Aldar Properties , which rose 1.9
percent in active trade after it reported slightly
better-than-expected third-quarter profits before the holidays.
The company posted a profit of 144 million dirhams for the
quarter compared with a net loss of 731.2 million dirhams a year
earlier; analysts had on average predicted a profit of 139.8
million dirhams in the latest quarter.
An important issue for the market is how indebted Aldar,
which obtained a $5.2 billion rescue package from the Abu Dhabi
government in January, copes with the maturity of its $1.1
billion Islamic bond due on Thursday.
The sukuk last traded only marginally below
par, showing investors are betting Aldar will repay the issue on
time even if it means obtaining more aid from Abu Dhabi.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)