* Two-month-old Saudi uptrend appears to end
* Short-term technical outlook worsens
* Expectations prove too high for petchem, bank earnings
* Egypt nervous before Jan. 25 anniversary
* But some see little further downside in Cairo
By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, Jan 19 A two-month-old
uptrend in Saudi Arabian shares appeared to end this week as
fourth-quarter corporate earnings disappointed some investors,
so the market may move sideways next week as buying momentum
eases.
A sharp sell-off on Monday, when the index posted its
largest one-day decline in four weeks, followed a set of
corporate earnings announcements. Technically the index
now looks weaker; it broke below an uptrend line dating back to
mid-November while there was a 14-day negative momentum
divergence at this week's peak. Very heavy turnover during
Monday's drop was another negative technical signal.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp's fourth-quarter
earnings, announced on Tuesday, were one blow to the market. The
world's biggest petrochemical firm by market value reported a 10
percent drop in quarterly profits as it felt the impact of lower
prices globally; analysts had expected a rise of near 30
percent.
"Some results have been a little disappointing, like SABIC,
but I think there's an element of investors being too optimistic
in their expectations," said Paul Gamble, head of research at
Jadwa Investments. "In general the results so far have been
reasonable."
The petrochemical index slumped to a near
eight-week low on Wednesday; most companies which have reported
fourth-quarter earnings in that sector said lower product prices
had hit their bottom lines. The banking index also fell
sharply this week.
Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's biggest Islamic lender, posted
a 13.9 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday
but missed analysts' estimates marginally.
"People were getting overexcited about results and maybe the
coming weeks will be disappointing, but there is support from
dividends," said Farouk Miah, acting head of research at NCB
Capital.
"Petchems, as expected, have been weak -- however banks have
also been weaker. Provisioning for them has been higher and
operating business has not been as strong as expected."
Turnover on the Saudi bourse has spiked in recent weeks,
taking daily turnover to almost double that of the first few
weeks of 2011. The market has traded about 90 billion riyals so
far this month, up from 50 billion in the year-earlier period.
Analysts say factors such as uncertainty in global markets
and political risk in Egypt's stock market, where Saudis have
been heavy investors, may have brought funds back to the
kingdom's bourse.
In the longer term, expectations that the Saudi bourse will
be opened to direct foreign ownership could also boost the
market; Saudi officials have been exploring the possibility. But
some analysts say major bets on a market opening are not yet
being taken since the process could take several months once an
official decision is made.
One cloud hanging over Gulf markets and especially Saudi
Arabia is rising tensions between Iran and Western powers over
its nuclear projects. This may keep upward pressure on oil
prices, which is positive for the Gulf, but is also increasing
perceived investment risk in the region.
"Unless the rest of the results are very good, I think the
market will stay flat for a little while. In addition, Iran and
the euro zone will impact sentiment," said Gamble.
EGYPT
Investors says Egypt's stock market risks turbulence in the
coming week as the Jan. 25 anniversary of Egypt's popular
uprising approaches; pro-democracy groups have called for a
fresh protest on that date against the country's interim army
rulers, and some investors fear violence on the streets.
But that prospect has not stopped a buying trend in the
market in recent weeks that has helped to push the index up
almost 6 percent since the start of 2012.
"With many stocks down 60 to 80 percent from where they were
last January, there is really nowhere lower to go," said Hashem
Ghoneim, vice chairman of Pyramids Capital.
"I think we have seen the bottom. There could be some
turbulence in the coming week but I think we will get through it
okay."
He said there had been positive signs in the past week that
the government was trying to improve the investment climate in
Egypt, negotiating to return operating licences to Ezz Steel
and some disputed land to real estate firms.
"We're still not sure what the final decisions will be, but
they're going in the right direction," said Ghoneim.
Some foreign investors have taken a fresh look at the
Egyptian market in January, traders say, although they have not
returned in anything like the numbers seen before the uprising
that unseated President Hosni Mubarak last February.
A parliamentary election has passed off this month with
little disruption. Investors are now waiting to see how well the
new assembly works with the army rulers who have pledged to hand
over power to civilians by mid-2012.
"People want to see the new parliament in effect. The
further forward we go, the more foreign investors will return,"
said Ghoneim, while cautioning that Egypt's strained state
finances were still overshadowing the market.
Much industrial investment in Egypt has been on hold since
the government rejected an International Monetary Fund offer
last June of $3 billion in aid. Talks with the IMF resumed this
week, and an agreement on aid would probably reduce the risk of
a disorderly currency devaluation.
Ghoneim said he had been adding to his equity portfolio in
the past week, targeting stocks such as Ezz Steel, Maridive and
Oil Services, and property developers Talaat Moustafa
and Palm Hills.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)