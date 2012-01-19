* Two-month-old Saudi uptrend appears to end

* Short-term technical outlook worsens

* Expectations prove too high for petchem, bank earnings

* Egypt nervous before Jan. 25 anniversary

* But some see little further downside in Cairo

By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer

DUBAI/CAIRO, Jan 19 A two-month-old uptrend in Saudi Arabian shares appeared to end this week as fourth-quarter corporate earnings disappointed some investors, so the market may move sideways next week as buying momentum eases.

A sharp sell-off on Monday, when the index posted its largest one-day decline in four weeks, followed a set of corporate earnings announcements. Technically the index now looks weaker; it broke below an uptrend line dating back to mid-November while there was a 14-day negative momentum divergence at this week's peak. Very heavy turnover during Monday's drop was another negative technical signal.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp's fourth-quarter earnings, announced on Tuesday, were one blow to the market. The world's biggest petrochemical firm by market value reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly profits as it felt the impact of lower prices globally; analysts had expected a rise of near 30 percent.

"Some results have been a little disappointing, like SABIC, but I think there's an element of investors being too optimistic in their expectations," said Paul Gamble, head of research at Jadwa Investments. "In general the results so far have been reasonable."

The petrochemical index slumped to a near eight-week low on Wednesday; most companies which have reported fourth-quarter earnings in that sector said lower product prices had hit their bottom lines. The banking index also fell sharply this week.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's biggest Islamic lender, posted a 13.9 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but missed analysts' estimates marginally.

"People were getting overexcited about results and maybe the coming weeks will be disappointing, but there is support from dividends," said Farouk Miah, acting head of research at NCB Capital.

"Petchems, as expected, have been weak -- however banks have also been weaker. Provisioning for them has been higher and operating business has not been as strong as expected."

Turnover on the Saudi bourse has spiked in recent weeks, taking daily turnover to almost double that of the first few weeks of 2011. The market has traded about 90 billion riyals so far this month, up from 50 billion in the year-earlier period.

Analysts say factors such as uncertainty in global markets and political risk in Egypt's stock market, where Saudis have been heavy investors, may have brought funds back to the kingdom's bourse.

In the longer term, expectations that the Saudi bourse will be opened to direct foreign ownership could also boost the market; Saudi officials have been exploring the possibility. But some analysts say major bets on a market opening are not yet being taken since the process could take several months once an official decision is made.

One cloud hanging over Gulf markets and especially Saudi Arabia is rising tensions between Iran and Western powers over its nuclear projects. This may keep upward pressure on oil prices, which is positive for the Gulf, but is also increasing perceived investment risk in the region.

"Unless the rest of the results are very good, I think the market will stay flat for a little while. In addition, Iran and the euro zone will impact sentiment," said Gamble.

EGYPT

Investors says Egypt's stock market risks turbulence in the coming week as the Jan. 25 anniversary of Egypt's popular uprising approaches; pro-democracy groups have called for a fresh protest on that date against the country's interim army rulers, and some investors fear violence on the streets.

But that prospect has not stopped a buying trend in the market in recent weeks that has helped to push the index up almost 6 percent since the start of 2012.

"With many stocks down 60 to 80 percent from where they were last January, there is really nowhere lower to go," said Hashem Ghoneim, vice chairman of Pyramids Capital.

"I think we have seen the bottom. There could be some turbulence in the coming week but I think we will get through it okay."

He said there had been positive signs in the past week that the government was trying to improve the investment climate in Egypt, negotiating to return operating licences to Ezz Steel and some disputed land to real estate firms.

"We're still not sure what the final decisions will be, but they're going in the right direction," said Ghoneim.

Some foreign investors have taken a fresh look at the Egyptian market in January, traders say, although they have not returned in anything like the numbers seen before the uprising that unseated President Hosni Mubarak last February.

A parliamentary election has passed off this month with little disruption. Investors are now waiting to see how well the new assembly works with the army rulers who have pledged to hand over power to civilians by mid-2012.

"People want to see the new parliament in effect. The further forward we go, the more foreign investors will return," said Ghoneim, while cautioning that Egypt's strained state finances were still overshadowing the market.

Much industrial investment in Egypt has been on hold since the government rejected an International Monetary Fund offer last June of $3 billion in aid. Talks with the IMF resumed this week, and an agreement on aid would probably reduce the risk of a disorderly currency devaluation.

Ghoneim said he had been adding to his equity portfolio in the past week, targeting stocks such as Ezz Steel, Maridive and Oil Services, and property developers Talaat Moustafa and Palm Hills. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)