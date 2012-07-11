DUBAI, July 11 Saudi Arabia's banks have posted robust second-quarter earnings and analysts see upside for their stocks given attractive valuations, whereas p e trochemical stocks will be vulnerable following a sharp drop in oil prices.

Al Rajhi Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, posted a 13.6 percent jump in quarterly net profit and Samba Financial Group's profit rose 5.1 percent, both matching analysts' forecasts. [ID: nL6E8IA7FW] [ID: nL6E8IA7EZ]

Saudi banks are benefiting from the government's expansionary fiscal policy, ample liquidity and improving corporate loan demand.

Other lenders, like Riyad Bank and SABB recorded estimate-beating earnings. [ID: nL6E8I822T] [ID: nL6E8IA7NE]

"Even though most banks reported expected results, it's quite positive," said Mahmoud Akbar, analyst at Riyadh-based NCB Capital. "The numbers didn't come at the cost of provisioning. Net income is high because of economic activity happening in the kingdom and the liquidity is good."

The Saudi banking stocks index has declined for six straight sessions, having recording a 15.2 percent loss for the second-quarter, while the kingdom's bourse was down 14.3 percent in the quarter, and some analysts see that as an opportunity to buy.

"Valuations look very attractive, particularly for the bigger banks. Generally, we see an upside potential of 17 to 20 percent at least, on current valuations. They have underperformed and unjustifiably so," Akbar added.

Rajhi is trading at 13.4 times its 2012 estimated earnings, compared to an average of 17.6 times over the last five years.

Samba trades at multiples of 8.7 times this year's estimated earnings, while the average for the last five years is 13 times.

Investors are generally risk-averse during the summer lull, with many cutting positions. Low volumes are likely to limit strong reaction to earnings, with many participants away for holidays.

Meanwhile, petrochemical stocks, the other heavyweight sector on the Saudi index, has steadily declined from a 43-month peak reached in early April, tracking losses in oil prices.

Brent crude fell 20.4 percent in the second quarter, slumping to a 16-month low at the end of June.

Earnings for companies in the sector are due in the coming week.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's largest chemicals producer, is forecast to post an 18.8 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.

SABIC subsidiary Yanbu National Petrochemical is estimated to announce that quarterly earnings slumped 27.9 percent, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Saudi Arabian Fertilizers, another SABIC subsidiary, however is seen posting an increase of 18.7 percent in earnings, backed by strong fertilizer prices.

"In the prevailing situation, we do not expect any near-term meaningful recovery in the Saudi petrochemical index," said Nitin Garg, petrochemical analyst at SICO Bahrain. "Downward earnings revisions led by continuing weakness in petrochemical product prices could weigh on the sector's performance."

Despite attractive valuations, petrochemical shares are likely to remain under s elling pressure unless earnings' results surprise on the upside.

SABIC is trading at a forward multiple of 9.4 times, compared to an average of 25.37 times for the last five years.

"Given the macro uncertainty and the challenges facing the sector in 2012, we prefer high quality and strong cash flow generating companies trading at compelling valuations," Garg said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)