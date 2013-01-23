* Bank shares disappointed in 2012
* Competition weighed on profit margins
* Regulators pressed banks into making big provisions
* But consumer lending may now help raise margins
* Share prices are not expensive
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Jan 23 A weak performance by bank shares
was one of the big surprises of Saudi Arabia's stock market last
year, but the shares may pick up this year as strong economic
growth finally provides a general boost to profits.
Last year should have been ideal for bank shares. Saudi
Arabia's economy expanded 6.8 percent, the population continued
to grew, and bank lending surged; outstanding loans to the
private sector jumped 14.9 percent from a year earlier in
November, the fastest pace since March 2009.
Expansionary government spending, with a focus on welfare
and infrastructure development, helped drive loan growth for
banks listed on the stock market to 17.4 percent last year,
investment bank EFG-Hermes estimated.
But share price performance was less than spectacular; the
banking sector index was flat in 2012, underperforming
a 6.0 percent rise by the overall market index.
Analysts said a range of factors pressured profit margins
last year, including regulators' decision to encourage banks to
make large provisions for loan losses in the third quarter as a
precaution, and stiff competition between banks.
"Banks are going towards retail financing but one of the key
characteristics of the segment is price competition," said
Abdullah Alawi, head of research at Aljazira Capital in Jeddah.
"That's one of the reasons top-line margins are being squeezed."
The pressure on margins could be seen in a mixed bag of
earnings reported by Saudi banks over the past couple of weeks
for the fourth quarter of 2012.
For example Riyad Bank, the country's
third-largest listed bank by market capitalisation, posted a
rise in fourth-quarter net profit of just 4.1 percent from a
year earlier, to 810 million riyals ($216 million). It missed
the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters, who
had predicted 822 million riyals.
Net profit at Samba Financial Group, the
second-largest listed bank, actually fell 7.8 percent, even
though its loan portfolio expanded 18 percent.
BETTER YEAR
There are reasons to think this year will be kinder to bank
shares, however.
One is that loan loss provisions tapered off last quarter as
regulators apparently became satisfied with the banks'
precautions. Now that the precautions have been taken, banks may
be freer to offer more loans in the relatively risky but
lucrative consumer sector.
The positive surprises in banks' fourth-quarter earnings
often came from institutions with substantial exposure to retail
consumer lending, including Bank Albilad and Saudi
British Bank.
"Loan growth in 2013 will be in the low teens - that is
already priced into share prices. But if margins improve, it
will be a catalyst for the sector," said Mahmoud Akbar, a
banking analyst at NCB Capital.
"The consumer lending side did very well in 2012, and
building on that is still a possibility." A key constraint on
banks could be regulatory limits on such loans, he added; the
central bank limits most consumer lending to 33 percent of the
borrower's salary.
But even if consumer lending growth slows, the volume which
banks added to their overall loan portfolios in the past year
should filter through to their bottom lines in coming months,
analysts said.
"These loan growth trends are encouraging and suggest that
the broader fundamental story for Saudi banks remains intact,"
sid Murad Ansari at EFG-Hermes.
Also, precisely because of their weak performance last year,
bank shares are not pricey. The sector is trading at about 10.4
times analysts' estimates of earnings for this year, while the
overall market index is at 11.3 times.
"Banks are not expensive - we're happy with the asset growth
in the banking sector as a whole," said Farooq Waheed, senior
portfolio manager at Riyad Capital.
"This year, we will see the full impact of that growth. We
expect the sector to lead the market in 2013. There were some
earnings disappointments but I think there is room for earnings
growth."
Some investors may already be acting on such expectations.
The banking sector of the stock market is up 4.4 percent so far
in January, compared to a 2.9 percent gain for the overall
index.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)