* After spectacular run, market moves sideways

* Some think bank earnings to provide next boost

* But benefit of wider interest rate margins will not last

* MSCI upgrade to have limited impact on big stocks

* So some placing hopes on Expo 2020 bid

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, July 11 Now that investors recognise Dubai's debt crisis is behind it, what will drive its stock market?

The main Dubai stock index has soared 57 percent over the last 12 months, making Dubai one of the world's best-performing share markets.

Behind the rally was the realisation that the emirate's economy was emerging from a corporate debt crisis, which erupted in 2009 when a crash in the real estate market nearly caused big state-owned conglomerates to default on their debt.

Property prices have been picking up since last year, strengthening the balance sheets of companies and their banks, and widespread relief at this phenomenon prompted a rush of local money into the stock market.

Now, however, that trend seems to have run its course; the market has largely priced in Dubai's escape from disaster and its bull run has stalled. Share prices have generally moved sideways for the past couple of months.

So investors are looking around for new catalysts, and coming up with a range of possibilities.

BANKS

One possibility is the earnings of banks, which are heavily weighted in Dubai's index. After Kuwaiti banks, which are heavily exposed to rising stock prices in Kuwait, Arqaam Capital expects banks in the United Arab Emirates to deliver the second highest quarterly earnings growth in the Middle East and North Africa.

It predicts their second-quarter earnings, to be announced in coming weeks, will rise 24.2 percent year-on-year, partly because bad loan provisions are tapering off.

Ali Adou, portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi-based The National Investor, expects lower provisioning to make bank valuations more attractive in coming months and thinks strong dividends are an additional reason for longer-term investment in the shares.

"Currently all banks are sufficiently capitalised and have around 20 percent capital adequacy ratios, which would translate to healthy dividend yields this year," Adou said.

UAE banks may also benefit from lower funding costs in the second quarter. Because of a very loose money market, interbank borrowing rates have been dropping for most of the last two years; the one-year Emirates interbank offered rate has dropped to 1.31 percent, hitting a new low this month, from 1.98 percent at the end of 2011. The downtrend allows banks to expand their net interest margins on corporate loans.

But that benefit is only temporary, because competition eventually forces down lending rates and narrows margins again. For this reason, some analysts think the room for bank shares to rise further this year is not large.

"UAE banks have limited upside at current levels," said Chiradeep Ghosh, Bahrain-based equity analyst at investment bank SICO. The second quarter "is going to be a good quarter for them, but expect to see net interest margin pressure from the third quarter."

MSCI

Other analysts believe an expected influx of foreign money into Dubai will push up the stock market. Last month, index compiler MSCI said it would upgrade the UAE to emerging market status from a frontier market, effective in June 2014. From that date, foreign funds which passively track the emerging market index are expected to start arriving.

Dubai's Emaar Properties is seen as one of the individual stocks most likely to enter the index, as it appears likely to meet MSCI's criteria for market capitalisation, liquidity and access to foreign investors.

Other potential beneficiaries in Dubai, analysts say, include Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai-listed port operator DP World. But it is not clear that share prices of these firms will be bid up from already-high levels.

"Emaar will benefit from an MSCI upgrade, but figures show that emerging market funds already own some UAE stocks and Emaar - so it will not be a massive change," said Loic Pelichet, assistant vice-president for research at NBK Capital.

"All the firms have performed well in 2012 and while they have better prospects, that's reflected in the share price."

Analysts estimate the UAE may attract an additional half-billion dollars of funds because of the MSCI upgrade - not a huge amount spread over the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets. And Emaar's shares are now trading at about 13.5 times analysts' estimates for this year's earnings, which is not particularly cheap for emerging markets.

Shares in lender Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest listed stock, will not necessarily be included in the MSCI index because of thin trading volumes, analysts believe.

For some investors, that leaves Dubai's bid to host the World Expo in 2020 as the best potential trigger for a market rally later this year.

Dubai is competing with Ekaterinburg in Russia, Izmir in Turkey and Sao Paulo in Brazil to secure the international fair; a winning bid could boost Dubai's economy by encouraging the government to spend on the infrastructure and stimulating the tourism industry, an important sector for the emirate.

A choice of winner is expected to be announced in November, and in the run-up to the decision, local stocks could move.

"At current valuations, I'd play selectively, because dynamics will change significantly for Dubai if they win the Expo 2020 bid," said Adou.

"Sectors to benefit include logistics, airlines, ports, hospitality and companies that own real estate close to the proposed location of the expo." (Editing by Andrew Torchia)