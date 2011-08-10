WASHINGTON Aug 10 President Barack Obama spoke with British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday and the U.S. administration was monitoring events in Europe closely, the White House said on Wednesday.

The U.S. economy has slowed and growth has not met expectations, but the White House believes the economy will keep growing, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull and Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Will Dunham)