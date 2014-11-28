NEW YORK Nov 28 Activity in the options on the Energy Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund exploded on Friday as traders who had bet on a drop in the ETF scrambled to book hefty profits a day after OPEC decided not to cut oil output.

One trader was estimated to be pocketing $25 million on a block of puts on the XLE bought just 10 days ago, according to market watchers.

The energy ETF, which has shed about a fifth of its value over the last three months, was down 6 percent at $79.82 on Friday, reacting to the OPEC's decision to not cut oil production as a way to stem a slide in global prices.

XLE options contract volume was at 428,000 or about 5 times the norm, making it the fourth-most-traded options name on Friday, according to Livevol Inc data.

By far, the lion's share of activity was in puts that convey the right to sell the shares at a set price at a future date. Put volume of 384,000 contracts at 12:49 p.m. ET (1749 GMT) was the highest this year.

"Some players are likely liquidating positions as there had been steady open interest building in puts on XLE heading into the OPEC meeting," said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

The ratio of puts to calls, which convey the right to buy the stock at a fixed price in the future, was about 9:1, near the highest this year, according to Trade Alert data. The ratio is a gauge of market sentiment and typically an elevated level indicates a more bearish sentiment for the underlying stock.

"The XLE has been seeing massive bearish bets for weeks," said Joe Kunkle, founder of options analytics firm OptionsHawk.com in Boston.

Knuckle pointed to a Nov. 18 trade where a trader bought 120,000 weekly puts set to expire on Dec. 5 at the $83 strike for 91 cents, directly targeting the OPEC meeting catalyst. The bet was unwound on Friday in a series of trades around the $3 mark, with the trader booking "a $25 million profit," Kunkle said.

Puts betting on XLE dropping to $75 by Jan. 17 were the next most active after the Dec. 5 83s, with volume of 112,866, pointing to expectations for more oil weakness early next year. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Gunna Dickson)