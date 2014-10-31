TOKYO Oct 31 The dollar rose more than two percent on Friday to post its biggest one-day gain versus the yen in 1-1/2 years after the Bank of Japan shocked markets by unexpectedly easing policy further, citing mounting risks it would miss its inflation goal.

The dollar surged more than two percent to touch a seven-year high of 111.53 yen. The last time it made such a daily gain was in April 2013, when the BOJ launched its massive quantitative and qualitative easing policy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo market team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)