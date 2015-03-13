(Add background, analyst quote)
LUSAKA, March 13 Zambia's kwacha fell
more than 1 percent against the dollar to a record low on Friday
as the dollar strengthened globally, traders said.
The kwacha was trading at 7.3250 against the dollar by 1414
GMT, after earlier hitting an intra-day low of 7.3450.
"It's nothing peculiar to the kwacha. This has to do with
dollar strength across the board," a trader with a commercial
bank in Lusaka told Reuters.
The currency weakened earlier this week, pressured by the
prospect of rate hikes in the U.S. and concerns over President
Edgar Lungu's health.
Lungu is currently in South Africa for medical tests after
falling ill over the weekend.
Concerns over Zambia's mainstay copper business, which
remains at risk after government hiked mining royalties in
January, has also dampened the outlook for the kwacha. The
higher royalties triggered a dispute with companies such as
Glencore and Vedanta Resources.
"Unless the mining fiscal regime is revised, which will
reprice the cost curve, the outlook for the merchandise trade
position will remain negative," NKC Research said in a note.
Lungu appointed a team this week to try to end an impasse
with mining firms over higher mineral royalties in a bid to
prevent looming job cuts and mine closures.
