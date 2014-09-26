NEW YORK, Sept 26 Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, as the greenback extended its winning weekly streak against a basket of currencies, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $35.81 billion in the week ended Sept. 23 from $31.42 billion the previous week. This was the highest net long level in the greenback in three weeks when it set a 15-month peak. The dollar index ended up 0.51 percent on Friday at 85.632, putting it on track for its 11th consecutive week of gains and for the longest such streak since its 1971 free float under President Richard Nixon. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net shorts on the euro and yen grew again, signaling the optimistic outlook on the dollar as traders speculate on the timing of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve due to an improving domestic economy. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net long dollar by $12.103 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 28,391 37,617 Short 133,813 120,799 Net -105,422 -83,182 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net long dollar by $22.794 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 60,654 79,552 Short 202,619 216,701 Net -141,965 -137,149 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net long dollar by $0.108 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 53,691 55,617 Short 54,741 62,198 Net -1,050 -6,581 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net long dollar by $1.779 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 8,354 12,889 Short 21,729 24,285 Net -13,375 -11,396 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net short dollar by $0.277 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 27,673 37,347 Short 24,609 29,803 Net 3,064 7,544 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net short dollar by $0.738 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 47,187 55,588 Short 38,840 33,448 Net 8,347 22,140 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net short dollar by $0.394 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 58,278 69,430 Short 47,774 47,384 Net 10,504 22,046 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net short dollar by $0.148 billion 23Sep2014 week Prior week Long 9,779 9,814 Short 7,938 8,694 Net 1,841 1,120 (Reporting by Richard Leong, Michael Connor and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)