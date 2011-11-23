(Adds detail)

* Euro drops 1 pct on day to low of $1.33735

* Euro extends losses after poor German 10-year auction

* Dexia deal problems bring focus on France's ratings

* China factory sector slump also blunts risk appetite

(Updates prices, adds quote)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 23 The euro fell to a six-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors shunned euro zone assets on concerns over the stability of the region's banks and signs that its debt crisis is starting to threaten even Germany.

The common currency came under renewed selling pressure after one of the least successful auctions of German government debt since the single currency was launched.

That was a dangerous sign that the euro zone's prime asset was starting to lose its appeal amongst investors frustrated by the debt crisis and the absence of new measures from policymakers to stop the financial rot..

Many expect the longer the crisis lingers, the more likely it is that paymaster Germany will have to dig deep into its pockets to bail out Europe's weaker nations.

Raising concerns about an additional fiscal burden for France and bringing its triple-A rating in focus, Belgian newspaper De Standaard reported Belgium and France were in fresh talks to rescue ailing bank Dexia..

Although it also said that Belgium's finance minister Didier Reynders denied that the accord reached between the two states to rescue the bank would be dismantled, it did little to provide investor relief. A French finance ministry source said a renegotiated deal was out of the question.

Risk appetite also took a hit after the HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped.

The euro zone's private sector also contracted for a third month as the debt crisis pushed the region to the brink of a recession.

The euro shed 1 percent against the dollar to $1.3373 , with talk of option barriers at $1.3350 likely to provide it near-term support. Its losses pushed the dollar index to a fresh six-week high of 78.893.

Against the yen, the euro was down 0.7 percent at 103.32 yen .

"This is a poor German bond auction we talking of, not a peripheral euro zone economy," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"It adds fuel to the fire and adds pressure on the European Central Bank to do something (about the debt crisis). Having said that, I think the euro's losses are likely to run out of steam around these levels with investors likely to be light ahead of Thanksgiving."

Dudhani added the euro at $1.35 looked expensive given a raft of poor PMIs and weak response to bond auctions. But she said some support was likely to emerge at lower levels and did not expect a free fall towards its October lows around $1.3145.

BRITTLE SENTIMENT

Still, the steady deterioration in sentiment and data does not bode well for the euro which has been trading on either side of $1.3500 in the past few days, underpinned by talks of repatriation flows from European banks and a reluctance by speculators to add to more bearish positions.

Persistent worries over the euro zone's debt crisis and signs of dollar funding strains have kept sentiment brittle.

Add to that fresh speculation that France's triple-A rating could come under threat, investors are likely to sell into any upticks in the euro, analysts said.

"The talk about Dexia and the Chinese flash PMI are the two factors that are driving risk-off trade," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Model funds are looking to buy dollars and investors will be looking to sell into any rebound in the euro."

Front-end euro/dollar volatilities picked up as spot euro fell, with one-week vols moving to 14.50 percent from 13.45 percent and one-month rising to 15.95 percent versus 15.50 before the German bond auction.

For a detailed story on euro/dollar options click on .

The risk-off sentiment saw the Australian dollar extend its losses to touch a seven-week low of $0.9706 at one point.

The U.S. dollar was 0.3 percent higher against the yen at 77.16 yen with offers from Japanese exporters cited above 77.40.

A fund manager at Stratton Street Capital said he expected dollar/yen to eventually drop to a record low of 60 yen despite the best efforts of Japanese authorities to curb the yen's rise. (Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)