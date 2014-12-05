Dec 5 The U.S. municipal bond market will enjoy
a surge of debt from issuers next week, marking a second
consecutive week of large volumes.
The market is eager for more supply, after a year of low
bond sales. This week enjoyed the largest issuance volume of the
year with an estimated $14.6 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Next week will exceed the norm as well with nearly
$13.3 billion expected of bonds and notes coming to market. The
average weekly issuance was nearly $6 billion thus far in 2014.
"Low supply has really been fundamental for strong
performance in the municipal sector," said Jim Colby, chief
municipal strategist at Van Eck Global. "Even if we doubled or
tripled the average monthly issuance number in this marketplace,
we would still be at an imbalance."
Negotiated deals account for an anticipated $11 billion of
the total bond and note issuance next week, and the remaining
$2.3 billion stems from the competitive calendar.
Next week sales will include $1.325 billion from the Los
Angeles Community College District. The sale follows an upgrade
of the credit from Standard & Poor's Ratings Service in November
to AA+ from AA, citing strong reserves.
Overall, the higher education sector has suffered increasing
pressure and negative outlooks from ratings agencies and market
analysts. Struggling with lower enrollments and a growing
distaste of high tuition costs, American universities and
colleges in 2015 will face the weakest net tuition revenue
growth in over a decade, according to Moody's Investors Service
forecast.
The largest sales next week are centered in California and
Texas. In addition to the Los Angeles Community College
District, the California Statewide Communities Development
Authority will sell $650 million of revenue bonds on behalf of
Loma Linda University Medical Center. From Texas, the Houston
Sports Authority will issue nearly $570 million of refunding
bonds, and the city of Dallas will sell $530 million of
refunding bonds.
"It's nice when a lot of supply comes," said Dawn Mangerson,
a managing director at McDonnell Investment Management. "Earlier
in the year, there was a lot of chunky supply. We like it when
we see a large amount of supply with a number of different
medium-sized deals."
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)