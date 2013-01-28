LONDON Jan 28 German Bund futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, extending early losses after U.S. data beat expectations and dulled the appeal of low-yielding, low-risk investments.

Bund futures hit a session low of 141.93, down 57 ticks on the day after the report showing orders for durable goods rose by a higher-than-expect 4.6 percent in December. Before the data the contract had been trading around 142.12.