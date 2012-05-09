LONDON May 9 Financial data firm Markit is
buying specialist data software supplier Cadis to tap growing
demand for systems to help investment banks cope with a tidal
wave of regulation sweeping the sector.
"Data management is top of just about every financial
institution's agenda; the scale and complexity of the data they
are managing have never been greater," said Lance Uggla, Chief
Executive of Markit.
Markit said the move came as financial institutions beef up
their systems to reduce risk and comply with regulations such as
Dodd-Frank, Basel III and Solvency II.
Financial details of the transaction with Cadis, which was
founded in 2007 and is currently owned by employees and private
investors, were not disclosed.
The deal is Markit's first move into specialist data
management systems and comes just a month after it bought Data
Explorers to enter the $12 trillion securities lending business.
U.S-based Markit acquired Data Explorers from private equity
firm Bowmark Capital at the start of April for an undisclosed
sum to tap increasing demand from financial firms to borrow
stock to meet regulatory requirements for more collateral.
(Editing by David Cowell)