BRIEF-Topdanmark Q4 post-tax profit DKK 421 million, above estimates
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
LONDON, April 2 Markit has bought Data Explorers, a stock lending analytics firm, in a move that places financial data firm Markit at the heart of the $12 trillion securities lending business.
Markit said in an emailed statement on Monday it had acquired Data Explorers from private equity firm Bowmark Capital. Financial details were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Luke Jeffs)
* Q4 post-tax profit 421 million Danish crowns ($60 million)(Reuters poll 270 million crowns)
* Civeo Corp - Expects capital expenditures of approximately $15 to $18 million for full year 2017
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday: