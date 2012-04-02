(Adds details)
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, April 2 Financial data firm Markit has
bought Data Explorers, a stock lending analytics firm, marking
its first move into the $12 trillion securities lending
business.
Markit said in an emailed statement on Monday it had
acquired Data Explorers from private equity firm Bowmark
Capital. Financial details were not disclosed.
The acquisition is Markit's first move into the vast
securities lending business at a time when financial firms are
looking to increase their use of this market to meet regulatory
requirements for more collateral.
"Markit's acquisition of Data Explorers represents a logical
extension to our existing data, research and analytics for the
equity markets and complements our extensive fixed income
offering," said Lance Uggla, Chief Executive of Markit.
Investment banks, hedge funds and asset managers are looking
to the stock lending market -- which involves firms borrowing
stock and bonds for a short period in return for a fee -- to
help them find an $2 trillion in extra collateral.
Firms' collateral needs are set to increase dramatically
after Dodd-Frank legislation in the United States and European
Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) in Europe force
over-the-counter products to use clearing houses, likely next
year.
A Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman report released
last month said the revenue opportunity for data providers, such
as Markit, providing stock lending data, could be as high as $17
billion.
(Reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)