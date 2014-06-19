June 19 Shares of Markit Ltd rose as
much as 11.3 percent in market debut, valuing the financial
information service provider at $4.78 billion and giving its
bank shareholders a massive payday.
Markit's IPO raised $1.28 billion, most of which will go to
12 major banks that held more than half of the company before
the offering.
Highlighting strong demand for the shares, Markit raised the
size of the offering by 17 percent to 53.5 million shares. The
stock was priced at $24, the mid-point of the expected price
range.
All shares were offered by selling shareholders, which
include Wall Street's biggest banks such as Bank of America Corp
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
Markit shares opened at $26.15 on the Nasdaq on Thursday and
touched a high of $26.71.
The company, which provides pricing and reference data,
indexes and valuation services, competes with Thomson Reuters
Corp and Bloomberg LP among others.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse
were among the 10 lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)