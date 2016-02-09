By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 9 Markit, the financial data
company, has acquired systems integration software from JP
Morgan that will help to connect different loan processing
programs and reduce the time it takes to close the sale of a
syndicated loan.
Regulators have criticized lengthy settlement times in the
US$870bn loan market, concerned that the average 19.3 days it
currently takes to close a loan trade may pose a problem for
mutual funds if a large number of investors ask for their money
back during a downturn.
The software, known as middleware because it connects
operating systems and applications, will integrate with the loan
trade settlement platform Markit Clear and help with
straight-through processing that eliminates manually inputting
information, according to Markit.
When two parties agree on a trade, they would enter the
transaction information into their own loan accounting ledger
systems. Using the systems integration software, the information
would then be transferred to Markit Clear, where the trade is
settled. By electronically connecting bank systems that track
ownership with the settlement platform, trades can settle
faster. It currently takes more than six times longer to
complete a loan trade than a bond trade.
"This middleware is essentially at the core of the loan
market ecosystem that will provide seamless integration among
systems and straight-through-processing of loan servicing and
settlement data," Scott Kostyra, head of loan settlement at
Markit, said in an e-mail. "This efficiency gain is, in itself,
important, but will also contribute to bringing down loan trade
settlement times."
In a September proposal to improve liquidity risk
management, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said
that long bank loan settlements may create a mismatch when funds
try to return investor money. Mutual funds need to meet
redemption requests in seven days, much faster than the average
time it takes to complete a trade for a syndicated loan, a
financing provided by a group of lenders.
Open-end mutual funds, which allow for daily liquidity, are
prevalent in 401k retirement plans and 529 plans for college
savings. At the end of 2014, 53.2m households owned mutual
funds, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said last year.
The loan trade group, the Loan Syndications and Trading
Association (LSTA), recommends loan trades close in seven days.
It takes three days to complete a bond trade.
A number of parties are working on initiatives to improve
loan settlement times, including developing a standard
electronic messaging system for the asset class. The
International Swaps and Derivatives Association may release the
final version of Financial products Markup Language (FpML) for
settlement information between a bank arranging a loan and its
trade counterparties later this year, sources said.
The systems integration software will help the market begin
to use Markit Clear as well as FpML to communicate information
to lenders using electronic messaging, according to Markit.
Customers may begin using the software in the second half of
2016.
Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Separately, last month Markit announced it had agreed to
acquire the position reconciliation technology assets of DTCC
Loan/SERV, a unit of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp
(DTCC).
Agent banks and lenders can post their commitment balances
to the DTCC Loan/SERV reconciliation program to ensure their
records match, which the DTCC says can reduce incorrect accrual
amounts and reduce adjustments in cash positions that may need
to be resolved after cash payments have been made.
"Along with our recent acquisition of the loan position
reconciliation assets from DTCC, [this software acquisition]
will significantly expedite the adoption of Markit Clear, FpML
and other industry initiatives that have been in development,"
Kostyra said.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)