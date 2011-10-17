LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Global financial information provider
Markit has launched a new index for the top 100 most liquid
dollar-denominated leveraged loans to help investors make
improved trading decisions.
The Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index -- Markit
Liquid LLI -- will track the total return of a basket of 100
loans selected from a universe of almost 3,000 loans and will be
rebalanced on a monthly basis.
"The Markit Liquid LLI provides important insight into the
performance of the most liquid leveraged loans," said Armins
Rusis, managing director and global head of data, indices and
research at Markit.
"This helps institutions and investors do business in the
loan asset class and we are committed to being a leading
provider of independent and objective indices for trading,
product structuring and benchmarking for loans."
The new index will be valued daily, using multiple sources
of independent pricing data, and will be a particularly useful
index for exchange traded funds and derivative products, Markit
said.
The new index follows the launch of the Markit iBoxx USD
Leveraged Loan Index (MLLI) last year, which includes 850
constituents.
The total return for liquid loans year-to-date, gauged by
the Markit Liquid LLI, is -2.13%, compared to 10.97% returns for
investors in 2010.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)