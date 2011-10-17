LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Global financial information provider Markit has launched a new index for the top 100 most liquid dollar-denominated leveraged loans to help investors make improved trading decisions.

The Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index -- Markit Liquid LLI -- will track the total return of a basket of 100 loans selected from a universe of almost 3,000 loans and will be rebalanced on a monthly basis.

"The Markit Liquid LLI provides important insight into the performance of the most liquid leveraged loans," said Armins Rusis, managing director and global head of data, indices and research at Markit.

"This helps institutions and investors do business in the loan asset class and we are committed to being a leading provider of independent and objective indices for trading, product structuring and benchmarking for loans."

The new index will be valued daily, using multiple sources of independent pricing data, and will be a particularly useful index for exchange traded funds and derivative products, Markit said.

The new index follows the launch of the Markit iBoxx USD Leveraged Loan Index (MLLI) last year, which includes 850 constituents.

The total return for liquid loans year-to-date, gauged by the Markit Liquid LLI, is -2.13%, compared to 10.97% returns for investors in 2010. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)