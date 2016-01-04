LONDON Jan 4 British retailer Marks & Spencer
has parted company with the head of a loyalty scheme
that it launched with great fanfare in October.
The clothing and food retailer confirmed the departure of
Suzanna Broer, who had the title of director of customer insight
and loyalty. It declined to comment on a report in The Sunday
Times that she had been dismissed in November for allegedly
using racist language at work.
"We would never comment on individual cases," said an M&S
spokesman.
He added in a statement: "M&S does not tolerate any form of
discrimination in the workplace. We will always take all the
necessary steps to protect our employees from discrimination of
any kind."
Broer did not respond to an attempt by Reuters to reach her
for comment.
Broer had presented "Sparks", M&S's new members club and
card scheme, to reporters in October and had been seen as a
rising star at the business.
News of her departure comes ahead of M&S's Christmas trading
update on Thursday.
Analysts are forecasting third quarter sales of general
merchandise, which consists of clothing, footwear and homewares,
will be down by up to 5.5 percent year-on-year at stores open
over a year.
A second poor Christmas in a row is expected to put the
position of Chief Executive Marc Bolland into question after
five years in the job.
Shares in M&S have fallen 12.3 percent over the last month
on Christmas trading concerns.
They were down 2.4 percent at 442 pence at 0937 GMT, valuing
the business at 7.2 billion pounds ($10.6 billion).
($1 = 0.6775 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Additional reporting by Costas
Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir)