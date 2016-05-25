LONDON May 25 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday its new boss's plan to turn around the firm's underperforming clothing and homewares business would impact short-term profit.

Chief Executive Steve Rowe said his focus would be on improvements across its ranges and designs and better product availability. He would also continue to reduce the proportion of sales on promotion, though prices would be sharper.

"These actions, combined with the difficult trading conditions, will have an adverse effect on profit in the short term," he said.

"We are, however, confident that our commitment to delivering the right product, price and service will help return Clothing & Home sales to growth." (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)