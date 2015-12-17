LONDON Dec 17 British clothing and food
retailer Marks & Spencer is to open its first store in
Beijing on Friday, part of its strategy in China to focus on
flagship stores in the largest cities, while expanding online.
Marks & Spencer (M&S), a 131-year-old stalwart of Britain's
shopping streets, said on Thursday the new 1,500 square metre
store, located at The Place shopping mall, would sell edited
collections of womenswear, menswear, lingerie and kidswear as
well as 1,200 food and drink products.
The firm said the store would build on the growing
popularity in Beijing for M&S products through its online sites
on Chinese marketplaces Tmall.com and JD.com.
M&S re-jigged its strategy for the world's most populous
nation in March when it announced the closure of five stores in
secondary cities in the greater Shanghai area, and signalled a
further slowdown in the pace of expansion in September, given
China's faltering economy.
It has not announced any further store openings beyond
Beijing though Guangzhou and Dalian remain on the firm's radar.
M&S has about 10 stores in the Shanghai region and about 20
in Hong Kong, meaning China represents a small percentage of its
overall international estate of more than 500 mainly franchised
stores.
In the six months to Sept. 26, M&S's international sales
fell 5.1 percent to 507 million pounds ($757 million). It said
revenue in Greater China was up, without giving details.
($1 = 0.6701 pounds)
