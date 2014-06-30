LONDON, June 30 Britain's Marks & Spencer on Monday announced several changes to its executive team's responsibilities, promoting Laura Wade-Gery, the executive director of multi-channel, to assume responsibility for the whole of UK retail.

Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said Wade-Gery would assume responsibility for UK retail, in addition to her current M&S.com remit.

It said retail director Sacha Berendji will report to Wade-Gery.

M&S said the international business will now be overseen by Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne alongside his current responsibilities as executive director, marketing and business development.

It said Costas Antimissaris, currently business development director, international, has been appointed international director, reporting to Bousquet-Chavanne, succeeding Jan Heere, who is leaving the business to return to Russia.

In other changes the retailer said Steve Rowe, executive director, food, and John Dixon, executive director, general merchandise, will have operating profit responsibility for their respective trading areas, as will Wade-Gery and Bousquet-Chavanne.

Alan Stewart, M&S' chief finance officer, will add property to his responsibilities. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)