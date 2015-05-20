LONDON May 20 British retailer Marks & Spencer
posted its first rise in annual profit in four years and
said it would return excess cash to shareholders, fuelling hopes
that it has finally rediscovered a successful formula.
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells
homewares and upmarket food, said on Wednesday it made a profit
before tax and one-off items of 661.2 million pounds ($1.02
billion) in the year to March 28.
That compares with analyst forecasts of 625-664 million
pounds, with a consensus of 648 million pounds, and is 6.1
percent higher than the 623 million pounds made in 2013-14.
M&S raised its dividend 5.9 percent to 18 pence and
announced a share buyback programme of 150 million pounds for
2015-16.
