LONDON Nov 5 British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a 13th consecutive quarterly fall in underlying sales of general merchandise, hurt by unseasonably warm September weather.

But the 130-year-old group did post on Wednesday a rise in underlying first-half profit for the first time in four years, benefiting from improved profit margins and a good performance in food.

Britain's biggest clothing retailer by revenue said sales of non-food products, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, at stores open over a year fell 4.0 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 27, its fiscal second quarter.

That compared with analysts' average forecast of down 3.7 percent and a first quarter decline of 1.5 percent.

However, first half-profit before tax before one off items was 268 million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 252 million pounds. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)