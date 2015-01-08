UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results
LONDON Jan 8 Marks & Spencer posted a worse than expected 5.8 percent drop in underlying sales of clothing, gifts and homeware in its Christmas quarter, exacerbated by online delivery problems.
The performance was a fourteenth consecutive quarterly decline in general merchandise sales for the British retailer, far underperforming analyst expectations for a 3 percent drop.
A 0.1 percent rise in food sales in the period over the 13 weeks to Dec. 27, the company's fiscal third quarter, was also lower than the 0.9 percent the market had expected.
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.