* H1 underlying profit 268 mln stg vs forecast 252 mln
* Raises general merchandise full-year gross margin forecast
* Lowers full-year cost growth forecast
* Q2 non-food like-for-like sales down 4 pct, food up 0.2
pct
* Shares climb 9.7 pct
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst, fashion blogger comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 5 A glimmer of improvement in
women's clothing helped British retailer Marks & Spencer
to post its first rise in first-half profit for four years,
though analysts said it is too soon to declare a turnaround
after years of false dawns.
Shares in the high street stalwart, down 17 percent over the
past year, jumped by nearly 10 percent after results showed
profit margin gains, with cost cuts and rising sales of upmarket
food offsetting a deepening decline in sales of general
merchandise, spanning clothing, footwear and homeware.
The key womenswear category, however, achieved a 1.3 percent
sales uplift in the first five months of the half-year to Sept.
27. At stores open more than a year, womenswear sales were up
0.7 percent over the five months.
Chief Executive Marc Bolland said the company's revamped
womenswear had won praise in the fashion press and that sales
showed that female shoppers were being drawn back to its stores.
A poor September dented the first half performance, as
unseasonably warm weather kept high-margin winter items such as
coats, knitwear and boots on shop shelves.
Analysts noted the green shoots but said it is too soon to
say that Bolland is finally delivering a turnaround, though the
CEO raised the profit margin forecast for non-food products,
lowered guidance on cost growth and upped the dividend.
"These results are probably the first for a long time that
will not result in forecast downgrades," BESI Research analyst
Tony Shiret said.
WEAKNESSES
Others, meanwhile, said that the retailer's weaknesses had
not gone away.
"Beyond the flagship stores, many still feel like museums
where older people go to browse black slacks," said Phil
Dorrell, director of retail consultancy Retail Remedy. "But Marc
Bolland may have done just enough to avoid the rocks - for now."
Bolland has sought to improve the quality of M&S womenswear
by working closely with suppliers, reducing the number of
sub-brands and cutting promotions, but non-food sales from
stores open more than a year still fell for the 13th quarter in
a row.
He told reporters that consumer research showed that
customers now believe M&S is "back in style" with fashionable
clothing. "We wouldn't have had that four years ago," he said.
Sasha Wilkins, founder of the LibertyLondonGirl.com fashion
blog and former executive style editor at the Wall Street
Journal, said that M&S style director Belinda Earl had created a
much clearer brand identity.
"They have just looked at every single area of the brand and
made it more relevant to the British consumer," she said.
Bolland, poached from grocer Morrisons in 2010, has
spent more than 2.3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) to address
decades of underinvestment, revamping products, stores, a
website, logistics and marketing.
M&S general merchandise sales at stores open more than a
year fell 4 percent in the 13 weeks to Sept. 27, its financial
second quarter. That compared with a consensus analysts'
forecast of a 3.7 percent decline and a first-quarter drop of
1.5 percent.
WEATHER WOES
M&S said the mild September weather knocked about 2.5
percent off non-food sales in the second quarter.
Rival Next also cited the weather when it cut its
profit forecast last week and fashion firm SuperGroup
issued a profit warning. Growth at Primark slowed, but
the discount chain said on Tuesday that it was unconcerned by
the weather.
Many British retailers also face the challenge of
cost-conscious shoppers' changing their habits, turning away
from traditional stores towards the internet and discount
chains.
However, M&S's gross profit margin in general merchandise
rose by a better than expected 150 basis points in the first
half, benefiting from lower prices from suppliers and fewer
in-store discounts. The company also said it was reining in
costs.
As a result, first-half pretax profit before one-off items
was 268 million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of
252 million pounds and up from 262 million pounds last year.
M&S also raised its guidance for non-food gross margin for
the full 2014-15 year to growth of 150-200 basis points, from
100 basis point previously, and lowered its guidance on
operating cost to 3.5 percent growth from 4 percent.
The group ended the first half with free cash of 71 million
pounds and raised its interim dividend by 3 percent to 6.4
pence. It said it would update on further potential shareholder
returns when it publishes full-year results in May.
The trends support the prospects for higher cash flow and
shareholder returns, one major M&S investor told Reuters.
"There's the first glimmer of that being possible in these
results. But M&S is still flagging a very tough environment and
I don't think anyone's expecting sales to roar away," he said.
M&S's food business, which contributes more than half of
group sales, is performing better than clothing, with its focus
on quality and innovation setting it apart from the wider
grocery industry. Its like-for-like sales rose 0.2 percent in
the second quarter - a 20th consecutive quarterly increase.
M&S forecast online sales would return to growth by
Christmas after falling 4.6 percent in the second quarter.
Shares in the company were up 9.7 percent at at 434.7 pence
by the close, valuing the business at 7.2 billion pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6263 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Li-mei Hoang; Editing
by Anna Willard and David Goodman)