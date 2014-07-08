LONDON, July 8 British retailer Marks &
Spencer's underlying non-food sales fell for a 12th
straight quarter, it said on Tuesday, hurt by the transition to
a new web platform.
The firm said sales of non-food products, spanning clothing,
footwear and homewares, at stores open over a year fell 1.5
percent in the 13 weeks to June 28, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares with analysts' forecast in a range of down 1-2
percent and a decline of 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of
M&S's 2013-14 year.
M&S cautioned in May that its new website, which went live
in February, would take up to six months to "settle in". It said
this was normal for the industry and denied there were problems
with the site.
The firm said M&S.com sales fell 8.1 percent in the first
quarter.
Within the non-food like-for-like figure M&S said clothing
like-for-like sales fell 0.6 percent, having risen 0.6 percent
in the fourth quarter.
M&S's food business, which contributes over half of group
sales but less profit, is performing much better, delivering a
19th consecutive quarter of growth.
Its sales on the same basis rose 1.7 percent, versus
analysts' forecasts of up 1.5-2.5 percent and a fourth quarter
rise of 0.1 percent.
M&S said its full year guidance remained unchanged.
