UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 28 Marks and Spencer Group PLC : * Reached agreement with the company's pension scheme trustees * Valuation of co's UK defined benefit pension scheme at March 31 has resulted
in deficit of £290M * Company and the trustees have agreed a 10 year funding plan * Funding plan includes annual cash contributions of £28M from 2013/14 to
2016/17 * Funding plan also includes a reduction on the previously agreed £60M per
annum until 2017/18
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources