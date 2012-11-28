LONDON Nov 28 Marks and Spencer Group PLC : * Reached agreement with the company's pension scheme trustees * Valuation of co's UK defined benefit pension scheme at March 31 has resulted

in deficit of £290M * Company and the trustees have agreed a 10 year funding plan * Funding plan includes annual cash contributions of £28M from 2013/14 to

2016/17 * Funding plan also includes a reduction on the previously agreed £60M per

annum until 2017/18