LONDON Jan 9 Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a bigger drop in non-food sales in the 2013 Christmas quarter than in the same period last year, only partially offset by a rise in food sales.

The 128-year-old group, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said on Thursday like-for-like sales at UK stores open for more than a year fell 1.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29, M&S's fiscal third quarter.

That compared with a flat performance in the second quarter.