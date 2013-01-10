* M&S publishes trading update a day early after leak
* Third-qtr UK underlying non-food sales fall 3.8 pct
* UK underlying food sales up 0.3 pct in third qtr
* M&S maintains FY gross margin outlook
* Cautious on outlook for year ahead
By James Davey and Brenda Goh
LONDON, Jan 9 British retailer Marks & Spencer
reported a bigger-than-expected drop in non-food sales
in the Christmas quarter after deciding to offer fewer discounts
just as Debenhams and other rivals were offering more.
In a third-quarter update, rushed out late on Wednesday after
trading data was leaked to Sky News, the company said sales of
clothing, footwear and homewares slumped 3.8 percent in the 13
weeks to Dec. 29 at UK stores open more than a year.
That compared with analysts' forecasts in a range of up 0.5
percent to down 3.5 percent and a second-quarter decline of 1.8
percent. The sales look weak when set against recent updates
from Next, John Lewis and Debenhams.
"Our general merchandise performance is not yet
satisfactory," Chief Executive Marc Bolland told reporters in a
hastily convened conference call.
He said he was confident steps being taken by a new general
merchandise management team, led by former food boss John Dixon,
would address this, though he reiterated that the new team would
not make a major impact until M&S launches autumn/winter
collections in July.
"We know what we have to do on general merchandise," he
said.
Bolland was asked if he was considering his position as CEO.
Finance Director Alan Stewart replied: "Mark has the full
support of the board. The shareholders are supportive of the
strategy."
Like-for-like UK food sales rose 0.3 percent, compared with
analysts' forecasts of down 0.8 percent to up 1.5 percent and an
increase of 1.6 percent in the second quarter.
Total UK like-for-like sales fell 1.8 percent, having been
flat in the previous quarter.
"We had a policy to protect margins on general merchandise,"
said Bolland, pointing out the retailer was 7 percent less
promotional this year than last year, carrying 5 percent less
stock into its post-Christmas sale.
The company, a mainstay of British town centres and best
known for reasonably priced but high-quality staples such as
socks and underwear, would decide "quarter to quarter" whether
to maintain this policy.
MARGIN GUIDANCE MAINTAINED
M&S maintained its gross margin estimate for the 2012-13
year at towards the top end of a flat to up 25 basis points
range. It also forecast cost growth of around 2 percent - better
than a previous forecast of about 3 percent - which will partly
offset any shortfall in general merchandise sales.
"The impact of disappointing clothing sales will be largely
offset by the surprisingly robust gross margin outcome and the
extra cost savings, so full year profit forecasts are unlikely
to drift very far beyond the bottom end of the current market
range," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.
Bolland is in the third year of a three-year plan to make
M&S an international, multi-channel retailer that connects with
customers through stores, the Internet, tablets and mobile
phones.
The retailer is spending 2.4 billion pounds ($3.8 billion)
over three years on store revamps, logistics, IT and systems,
along with selective investment overseas.
In May Bolland slashed the company's three-year sales growth
target, blaming the recession, and in July he shook up his
general merchandise management team after the group reported its
biggest quarterly sales drop in 3-1/2 years.
M&S said international sales rose 4.1 percent, bolstered by
good demand in India and China, while sales through the Internet
rose 10.8 percent over the same period.
Many retailers are finding the going tough as consumers,
whose spending generates about two-thirds of Britain's gross
domestic product, fret over job security and a squeeze on
incomes. With the retail market showing minimal growth,
retailers are battling to steal market share.
An industry survey on Tuesday said underlying British retail
sales rose just 0.3 percent year-on-year in December. That is
well below the rate of inflation, suggesting stores sold less in
real terms, and increases the chances that the economy
contracted in the last three months of 2012.
Shares of M&S, up 20 percent over the last year, partly
reflecting takeover speculation, closed on Wednesday at 366
pence, valuing the business at 6 billion pounds.
M&S, which attracts 21 million Britons a week to its over UK
700 stores and has nearly 400 stores in 44 countries overseas,
said it remained cautious about the outlook for the year ahead.
The company had been due to update the market on Thursday.
Bolland said M&S did not know the source of the leak. "We
are not very happy ... It's a very unfortunate incident," he
said.