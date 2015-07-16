July 16 British retailer Marks and Spencer Group
PLC's clothing and other non-food businesses head, John
Dixon, has quit the retailer, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday, citing sources.
Dixon, who resigned this week, was dissatisfied with the top
management at the company, the business daily said. (on.ft.com/1O97xDH)
Also, Steve Rowe, head of food at the company, is likely to
succeed Chief Executive Marc Bolland, when he decides to move
on, the FT added.
Rowe could now also take responsibility for clothing and
home furnishings, the role Dixon took over three years ago, and
there might be an announcement shortly, the newspaper said.
The retailer reported a dip in first-quarter underlying
sales in its clothing, shoes and homeware business on Tuesday, a
setback after a return to growth in the previous three months.
Marks and Spencer could not be reached for comments
immediately outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)