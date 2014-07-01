UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Marks And Spencer Group Plc
* Directorate change
* Laura Wade-Gery takes responsibility for UK retail
* Alan Stewart adds property to his current responsibilities
* In addition to marketing and business development, patrick bousquet-chavanne assumes responsibility for international to accelerate global rollout of our brand Source text for Eikon: [ID:nL6N0PB4C7 nRSA0620La] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources