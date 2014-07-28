July 28 Marks And Spencer Group Plc

* Termination terms for Alan Stewart

* Marks and Spencer Group Plc confirms that Alan Stewart's employment as chief finance officer will formally terminate following a period of garden leave by 1 December 2014

* Marks and Spencer Group plc is pleased to announce that Carl Dawson will join business from Tesco as IT director on 1 September 2014

* Will make no remuneration payments in lieu of notice or otherwise to Stewart from termination date