UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Marks And Spencer Group Plc
* Termination terms for Alan Stewart
* Marks and Spencer Group Plc confirms that Alan Stewart's employment as chief finance officer will formally terminate following a period of garden leave by 1 December 2014
* Marks and Spencer Group plc is pleased to announce that Carl Dawson will join business from Tesco as IT director on 1 September 2014
* Will make no remuneration payments in lieu of notice or otherwise to Stewart from termination date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources