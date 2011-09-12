* To spend 600 mln stg over three years revamping stores

* Launching 14 pilot stores from Oct. 13

* Will roll-out format if pilots go well

* Shares up 1.6 pct

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 12 British retailer Marks & Spencer is to spend around 600 million pounds ($954 million) over the next three years on a new store format as it seeks to encourage shoppers to spend in an increasingly tough trading environment.

The UK's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket foods, said on Monday it would have 14 pilot stores trading from an overhauled format from Oct. 13.

These stores will have many of the design features of its new store in Westfield Stratford City, east London, which opens on Tuesday, and a preview store at Kensington, central London, which Chief Executive Marc Bolland presented to media and analysts on Monday.

The tests are part of a plan unveiled in November to deliver additional UK sales of 1-1.5 billion pounds over three years.

Bolland said the format would address customer criticism that M&S stores are "not always easy to shop in", even though his predecessor, Stuart Rose, spent more than 2 billion pounds modernising the retailer's estate.

The new format would be easier to navigate, with improved layouts and signage, and segmented to better showcase the company's sub-brands, such as Limited Collection, Autograph, per una and Indigo, Bolland added.

Products will be selected and displayed according to local demographics.

M&S' core clothing brand has been reborn as M&S Man and M&S Woman, and given increased prominence in the new format stores.

Bolland has moved to address the company's findings that only 20 percent of customers fully shop its home department. The offering has been revamped and split into classic, contemporary and design categories.

The CEO also wants to distinguish its food offering, adding 1,000 lines, focusing on "Best of British", while at the same time introducing 100 exclusive international brands, such as Chateau d'Estoublon olive oil and Divan Turkish delight.

The new format also features the reintroduction of deli counters and beefed-up bakery and flowers offerings.

"The major thing for us about this journey is to give this feeling back to the brand that it is 'only at M&S'," said Bolland.

REVIEW, REFINE, ROLL-OUT

M&S will review the performance of the pilot stores over the key Christmas trading period.

If successful the format will be refined and rolled out to 80-100 stores by March 2012 and, dependent on further progress, to the bulk of the 700-store estate by mid-2013.

The cost of the project will fall within M&S' existing total capital expenditure guidance of a run rate of 550-600 million pounds a year.

It will spend 400-450 million on a full roll-out of the new format and 150-200 million on a second phase that will focus on accessories and multi-channel.

Britain's retailers are mostly struggling as shoppers are hit by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures.

Bolland, enticed from grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets last year by a 15-million pound pay deal, has a strategy to capture more customers with a focus on product innovation and better stores, marketing, logistics and technology, as well as expanding online and abroad.

In July, M&S posted a seventh consecutive quarterly rise in underlying sales as its older and more affluent customers, coping better with the squeeze in disposable incomes, warmed to new products.

But its shares have lost 14.5 percent over the last three months as several brokers have reduced profit forecasts because of the tough macro economic outlook.

Last week the stock hit a 12-month low 296.2 pence, sparking speculation of possible private equity interest in the retailer.

Shares in M&S were up 1.6 percent at 319.5 pence at 1408 GMT, valuing the business at about 5.09 billion pounds.

British retail billionaire Philip Green made an indicative takeover proposal at 400 pence in 2004.

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)