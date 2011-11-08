LONDON Nov 8 Marks & Spencer , Britain's biggest clothing retailer, was expected to post an 11 percent drop in first-half profit and its first fall in underlying quarterly sales for two years on Tuesday, underscoring the pressure on consumers.

Britons have been reining in spending, with disposable incomes squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, and as they fret about falling house prices, job security and a fragile economic recovery.

Clothing chains have been suffering extra pressure from higher cotton prices and wage inflation in key manufacturing countries like China, although M&S may join rival Next in saying a recent easing in cotton costs should allow it to hold prices steady.

Recent warm weather will also likely have been a problem for M&S, given its strength in knitwear.

Analysts expected the 127-year-old group, which also sells homewares and upmarket foods, to report first-half profit before tax and one-off items of 311 million pounds ($498 million), according to a company poll.

Sales from British stores open over a year were tipped to have fallen 0.9 percent in the company's second quarter, the first quarterly decline for two years, with a 2.8 percent drop in general merchandise sales partially offset by a 1.1 percent rise in food.

Key will be the outlook for Christmas. While retailers are hopeful of stronger demand than last year, when sales were hit by heavy snowfall, analysts are worried high stock levels could lead to a frenzy of discounting that undermines profitability.

The full-year consensus profit forecast for M&S has fallen around 20 million pounds over the past month to 705 million, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Analysts will also be looking for feedback on M&S's pilot store refurbishments. Given the tough consumer outlook, those at Nomura think the group may come under pressure to cut back its 600 million pound revamp plan.

Discount clothing chain Primark was also likely to show the scars of higher costs and weak consumer spending on Tuesday.

Analysts expected parent AB Foods to report flat annual earnings, though Primark's decision not to pass on the full hit from higher costs to shoppers was expected to lift its sales. ($1 = 0.624 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)