LONDON Nov 8 Marks & Spencer , Britain's
biggest clothing retailer, was expected to post an 11 percent
drop in first-half profit and its first fall in underlying
quarterly sales for two years on Tuesday, underscoring the
pressure on consumers.
Britons have been reining in spending, with disposable
incomes squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and
government austerity measures, and as they fret about falling
house prices, job security and a fragile economic recovery.
Clothing chains have been suffering extra pressure from
higher cotton prices and wage inflation in key manufacturing
countries like China, although M&S may join rival Next
in saying a recent easing in cotton costs should allow it to
hold prices steady.
Recent warm weather will also likely have been a problem for
M&S, given its strength in knitwear.
Analysts expected the 127-year-old group, which also sells
homewares and upmarket foods, to report first-half profit before
tax and one-off items of 311 million pounds ($498 million),
according to a company poll.
Sales from British stores open over a year were tipped to
have fallen 0.9 percent in the company's second quarter, the
first quarterly decline for two years, with a 2.8 percent drop
in general merchandise sales partially offset by a 1.1 percent
rise in food.
Key will be the outlook for Christmas. While retailers are
hopeful of stronger demand than last year, when sales were hit
by heavy snowfall, analysts are worried high stock levels could
lead to a frenzy of discounting that undermines profitability.
The full-year consensus profit forecast for M&S has fallen
around 20 million pounds over the past month to 705 million,
according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
Analysts will also be looking for feedback on M&S's pilot
store refurbishments. Given the tough consumer outlook, those at
Nomura think the group may come under pressure to cut back its
600 million pound revamp plan.
Discount clothing chain Primark was also likely to show the
scars of higher costs and weak consumer spending on Tuesday.
Analysts expected parent AB Foods to report flat
annual earnings, though Primark's decision not to pass on the
full hit from higher costs to shoppers was expected to lift its
sales.
($1 = 0.624 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)