NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
LONDON Nov 8 Marks & Spencer posted a 10 percent drop in first-half profit after second-quarter underlying sales fell for the first time in two years, underscoring the pressure on UK consumers.
The 127-year-old group, Britain's biggest clothing retailer which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said on Tuesday it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 315.2 million pounds ($505.3 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 1.
That compares with analyst forecasts of 298-327 million pounds, with a consensus of 311 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 348.6 million pounds in the same period last year.
Sales from M&S' British stores open over a year fell 0.7 percent in the second quarter, with a 2.5 percent drop in general merchandise sales partially offset by a 1 percent rise in food.
The firm said the second half had started in line with its expectations. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Mark Potter)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i