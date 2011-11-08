LONDON Nov 8 Marks & Spencer posted a 10 percent drop in first-half profit after second-quarter underlying sales fell for the first time in two years, underscoring the pressure on UK consumers.

The 127-year-old group, Britain's biggest clothing retailer which also sells homewares and upmarket food, said on Tuesday it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 315.2 million pounds ($505.3 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 1.

That compares with analyst forecasts of 298-327 million pounds, with a consensus of 311 million pounds, according to a company poll, and 348.6 million pounds in the same period last year.

Sales from M&S' British stores open over a year fell 0.7 percent in the second quarter, with a 2.5 percent drop in general merchandise sales partially offset by a 1 percent rise in food.

The firm said the second half had started in line with its expectations. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)