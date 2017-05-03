LONDON May 3 Marks & Spencer said it
had appointed Jill McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike
seller Halfords, to run its clothing and home business,
freeing its chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall
group.
Rowe, CEO for just over a year, has recently seen some
success after instigating the latest in a long line of recovery
strategies for M&S's underperforming clothing and homewares
business.
On Wednesday the company said he would relinquish his
clothing, home and beauty accountabilities to McDonald, who will
join the company in the autumn.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)