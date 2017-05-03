May 3 Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday
it had hired Halfords' boss Jill McDonald to head its clothing
division, appointing an executive with no experience in fashion
to run its most troubled division.
M&S was once the go-to destination on the British high
street for clothes, selling everything from school uniforms to
underwear and first interview suits.
But the retailer has been squeezed in recent years by the
arrival of fast, cheap fashion at one end of the market and more
affordable luxury at the other.
It has invested heavily in recent years to improve its
supply chain logistics, products, stores and website, helping it
to enjoy a strong Christmas in 2016.
Following is a list of people who have sought to turn around
M&S's clothing and homewares business over the past decade or so
and how they got on.
Kate Bostock (March 10, 2008)
- Named executive director of clothing as part of an
overhaul of the company's management
- Had been with M&S for about four years after previously
holding senior roles at fashion retailer Next and the George
clothing division at Asda.
- Left in 2012 as M&S' general merchandise division posted
its biggest quarterly sales drop for 3-1/2 years partly due to
stock management issues that left its stores short of best
selling womenswear lines
- Division's annual revenue at beginning and end of the
tenure: 4.6 billion pounds and 4.2 billion pounds respectively
Belinda Earl (September 1, 2012)
- Named Style Director in a newly-created part-time role,
reporting to the head of general merchandise
- Previously ran retailers Debenhams, Aquascutum and Jaeger
- M&S has since enjoyed some rave reviews for specific
items such as a 70s style suede skirt and a pink coat. She
remains in the role.
John Dixon (Oct 1, 2012)
- Named executive director, general merchandise
- A company veteran of 26 years and previously executive
director, food.
- After helping pioneer M&S's successful Dine-in-for-10
pounds food line, Dixon was moved to revive growth at the
company's merchandise business. He left suddenly in 2015 and
took up a role in Australia.
- Division's annual revenue at beginning and end of the
tenure: 4.2 billion pounds and 4 billion pounds respectively
Steve Rowe (July 16, 2015)
- Appointed executive director, general merchandise
- Had also worked with M&S for over 26 years and he too was
previously executive director of food
- During his tenure, M&S' clothing division reported an
increase in quarterly sales for the first time in nearly two
years at the end of 2016, helping the 133-year-old company to
soundly beat forecasts for Christmas trading. Rowe warned
however that there was a lot more to do
- He relinquished the role to McDonald on Wednesday
- Division's annual revenue at beginning and end of the
tenure: 4 billion pounds and 3.9 billion pounds respectively,
with the division now renamed Clothing and Home
