LONDON May 15 Fashion media and analysts
broadly welcomed Marks & Spencer's new clothing strategy
and a preview of autumn/winter fashion ranges, giving the firm's
boss some respite from pressure over falling sales.
Britain's biggest clothing retailer said on Tuesday it would
focus on better quality and styles in womenswear, deliver more
compelling and clearer sub-brands, and make shopping easier in
stores, as it tries to reverse nearly two years of declining
sales.
On Wednesday, shares in the 129-year-old firm, up 20 percent
over the past year after periodic bouts of bid speculation, rose
up to 4 percent, hitting a five-year high of 438 pence.
However, bookmaker Ladbrokes still made Chief Executive Marc
Bolland odds-on at 8/11 to have left his position by the end of
the year.
"The changes outlined contained a variety of enhancements
based on detailed customer feedback that even the bears will
find hard to completely ignore," said analysts at N+1 Singer,
arguing that investors should not underestimate the potential
from the changes if they gained traction.
M&S will present the autumn/winter ranges to the bulk of
Britain's fashion media on Wednesday and Thursday but some key
fashion editors have already viewed the ranges and like them.
Lisa Armstrong of The Daily Telegraph called it "the most
convincing effort I've seen for a long time," The Times' Laura
Craik said "M&S is back in the game," and the Guardian's Jess
Cartner-Morley said the collection "could be a high street game
changer."
Liz Jones, the influential fashion columnist at the Daily
Mail newspaper, had a sneak preview last week and said she was
"pleasantly surprised", praising much improved quality.
UNDER PRESSURE
Bolland, CEO since May 2010, is under pressure from
investors to revive M&S's clothing business, which has reported
seven straight quarterly falls in underlying sales.
The autumn/winter ranges are widely seen as make-or-break
for a new general merchandise team, assembled by Bolland and led
by John Dixon, the former boss of M&S's food business, and
Belinda Earl, the former CEO of Debenhams and Jaeger.
Bolland has repeatedly said the new team will not make a
major impact on sales until the ranges start hitting the shops
in late July.
But on Tuesday, he cautioned the market not to expect too
much too soon. "This is a step in the right direction. The one
thing that we want to be very clear on is that it's a step by
step approach," he said.
Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb remained sceptical,
given M&S's recent history.
"We were disappointed about the dichotomy between Bolland's
view that all major store revamp work will be completed this
financial year and Dixon's evident frustration with the clutter
and poor presentation standards of the stores," he said.
And while analysts at Credit Suisse said the strategy seemed
mostly sensible, they questioned how reinvesting in quality
would be paid for.
"As with last week's logistics presentation we are left
thinking this may well be the right change in management and
strategy, two, or more, years late," they said.
Next week Bolland will present M&S's 2012-13 results, with
analysts on average forecasting a 7 percent fall in pretax
profit to 658 million pounds ($1.0 billion), according to a poll
on the company's website. That would be a second straight annual
decline, although the dividend is expected to be maintained.