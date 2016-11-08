BRIEF-Polymetal CEO sees Russia's 2017 mined gold output down 5 pct
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday:
LONDON Nov 8 British retailer Marks & Spencer does not plan to raise its prices on clothing and other goods to compensate for the fall in the pound caused by the Brexit vote, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We've obviously got currency pressures that have come onto us recently but we intend to mitigate those through better sourcing, by better volumes with our manufacturers and our intention is that we won't have to pass those price rises onto the consumer in the New Year," Steve Rowe told BBC radio. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday:
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)