LONDON Aug 22 Sterling rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, extending gains made the previous day on the anticipation that euro zone policymakers will soon take action to stem the region's debt crisis.

The pound rose 0.15 percent to $1.5818, its strongest since late May, with traders citing demand from a U.S. name.

They said stop loss buy orders were triggered on the break above $1.5810 which could allow for a move towards a reported options barrier at $1.5850.

Technical analysts said sterling's break through key technical levels the previous day may encourage investors to push the pound higher, having closed on Tuesday above its 200-day moving average of $1.5716 and the 100-day moving average at $1.5746. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)