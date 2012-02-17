* U.S. data, Greek optimism restore foreign buying

* Brokerage firms stage rebound

* Large-cap shares, exporters up across the board

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 17 Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index rallied on Friday as offshore buyers returned in force, with positive U.S. economic data and subsiding Greek woes rejuvenating investor risk appetites and re-igniting a global equities rally.

Large-cap technology stocks led the rally as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd climbed 3.52 percent to an all-time high of 1,175,000 won. LG Display Co Ltd advanced 4.26 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.45 percent at 2,026.37 as of 0319 GMT.

"The markets have returned to a familiar pattern, with surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data and growing optimism over Greece combining resume the recent rally. There's a lot of excess liquidity still left for shares to digest," said NH Investment & Securities analyst Cho Sung-joon.

The number of Americans filing for new jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a near four-year low last week, the latest in a series of positive data indicating sustained momentum in U.S. economic growth for the first quarter.

The news fuelled a rally on Wall Street and helped push the S&P 500 to its largest percentage gain in two weeks and the highest level in nine months.

Offshore investors resumed buying, gobbling up a net 210 billion won ($185.5 million) worth of shares after short-lived Greek worries sparked a net selling session on Thursday that snapped an eight-day buying streak.

Brokerage firms bounced back from steep declines on Thursday after Greece set out extra budget savings to convince the EU/IMF to green-light a second bailout of 130 billion euros ($170 billion) and avoid a messy default.

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd, the country's largest financial services firm by assets, soared 4.62 percent and topped gains among peers after reporting a more than three-fold jump in profit for last year.

Automakers rallied, with Hyundai Motor Co up 2.97 percent and KIA Motors Corp gaining 4.06 percent.

Refiners and petrochemical companies provided support. SK Innovation Co Ltd, the country's largest crude oil refiner, rose 1.61 percent, while polysilicon giant OCI Co Ltd , climbed 2.51 percent.

Military aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd fell 4.76 percent after it lost in bidding for a $1 billion Israeli aircraft tender.

($1 = 1131.950 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)