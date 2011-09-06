Sept 6 (The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host its 2011 Asian Sovereign and Banking Seminar in Taipei on 8 September, providing unique perspectives on key challenges facing the global, Taiwanese and Chinese credit markets.

Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings, will present a global sovereign credit overview, reviewing developments in the US and euro area, exploring the Negative Outlook on Japan and looking at the sovereign creditworthiness in China and Taiwan.

Mark Young, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, will elaborate on how Asian banks battle inflation risks, and discuss key regional markets' performance trends and their ability to withstand potentially more challenging times.

Jonathan Lee, Senior Director, Financial Institutions, will highlight the impact of China's credit-fuelled stimulus on Chinese banks' credit profiles and explore risks and liquidity issues faced by Taiwanese banks.

Sophia Chen, Associate Director, Financial Institutions, will deliver a presentation on "Taiwan Banking Outlook - Illusion of Cyclicality", assessing earnings dynamics, asset quality and emerging downside risks.

Details of the seminar are:

8 September 2011 (Thursday)

12noon-1pm (Press briefing - for media representatives only)

2pm-5pm (Seminar)

Grand Ballroom (3rd Floor)

Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel

201 Tun Hwa South Road, Section 2

Taipei, Taiwan

Attendance is complimentary, but pre-registration is required.

Market participants must pre-register online at

here.

The seminar's full agenda is also available via the same link.

Media representatives must pre-register with Sharon Hsiao (sharon.hsiao@fitchratings.com, +886 2 8175 7616) or Wai-Lun Wan (wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935). Please provide your name, title, company name, email address and telephonenumber.