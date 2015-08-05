BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
HOUSTON Aug 5 MarkWest Energy Partners LP and Marathon Petroleum Corp may build an alkylate facility in southeast Ohio, MarkWest Chief Executive Frank Semple told analysts on Wednesday.
Semple said the plant at MarkWest's natural gas liquids complex in Hopedale, Ohio, would make alkylate, a blendstock that boosts octane in gasoline, and create new supply for the Midwest and East Coast markets.
Last month the companies announced that Marathon's master limited partnership, MPLX, would buy MarkWest for $15.6 billion. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* BG Staffing Inc - on April 3, co through its unit acquired substantially all of the assets, and assumed certain of the liabilities, of Zycron Inc